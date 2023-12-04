Stray kitten's fast friendship with rescue dog warms hearts on TikTok

The heartwarming story of how a rescue dog and stray kitten became the best of buddies has taken TikTok by storm.

Hannah Wenzel wasn't sure how her rescue dog, a pit bull mix named Bella, would react to a new feline roommate, but she decided to risk it.

As the animal lover told Newsweek, she found the kitten eating a chicken wing behind a bar and decided to take the frail baby cat home.

As a now-viral TikTok video shows, the two animals took a bit of time to warm up to each other but ultimately became best buddies. The sweet clip now boasts over 500,000 views since it was posted last month.

"Bella is a pit bull mix, and she was adopted in 2017 from the Wisconsin Humane Society," Hannah Wenzel told Newsweek.

"She was adopted when she was 1.5-years-old, and her story was that she was a stray. They weren't sure how she was with other animals because they had no background knowledge on her," she added.