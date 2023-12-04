Stray kitten's fast friendship with rescue dog warms hearts on TikTok
The heartwarming story of how a rescue dog and stray kitten became the best of buddies has taken TikTok by storm.
Hannah Wenzel wasn't sure how her rescue dog, a pit bull mix named Bella, would react to a new feline roommate, but she decided to risk it.
As the animal lover told Newsweek, she found the kitten eating a chicken wing behind a bar and decided to take the frail baby cat home.
As a now-viral TikTok video shows, the two animals took a bit of time to warm up to each other but ultimately became best buddies. The sweet clip now boasts over 500,000 views since it was posted last month.
"Bella is a pit bull mix, and she was adopted in 2017 from the Wisconsin Humane Society," Hannah Wenzel told Newsweek.
"She was adopted when she was 1.5-years-old, and her story was that she was a stray. They weren't sure how she was with other animals because they had no background knowledge on her," she added.
Dog owner didn't plan on keeping stray kitten at first
Hannah didn't plan on keeping the little kitten, whom she's dubbed Delulu (Lulu for short), because she wasn't sure how Bella would react to it. She'd planned to help the cat get the shots she needed and then help her find a forever home.
"I got her first round of shots at the vet and started slowly introducing her to Bella. Within a week, they were cuddling and now best friends," Hannah explained.
After forming their surprising connection, these two cuties are now inseparable, as the viral video shows.
It's a match made in heaven!
