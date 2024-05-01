Sweet dog dances for joy meeting baby cats for the first time!
Dogs and cats are mortal enemies, right? Wrong! If you bring them together with love, then wonderful things can happen.
A viral video shows the adorable moment when a sweet Golden Retriever excitedly sniffed its way over to a litter of newborn kittens.
Users can't decide which is more precious – the dog's reaction or the kittens!
The hugely excited pupper begins to dance for joy with a tail wagging so much that the dog's entire body is shaking!
Unable to control its emotions any longer, the overeager dog jumps onto the bed with the kitten over and over again as if inviting them to play.
Too bad the little ones haven't even opened their eyes yet!
So as not to overwhelm the babies, the owner finally intervenes and lovingly restrains her well-meaning dog.
Sweet dog goes viral over infectious enthusiasm
Once the Golden has calmed down a little, the woman offers him the kittens one by one to sniff, which the four-legged friend naturally does not refuse.
It seems as if the animal immediately falls in love, lovingly licking the babies' heads.
"That's what you call love from the first sight," its owner writes emotionally on her TikTok channel @leo.tiger.nala where the video went viral at 2.9 million views and counting!
If the other videos from this channel are to be believed, this doggo really loves cats!
Sometimes the cats love the dog back, and other times not so much... here's hoping the kittens will be this Golden Retriever's best pals!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@leo.tiger.nala