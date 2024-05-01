Sweet dog dances for joy meeting baby cats for the first time!

Dogs and cats are mortal enemies, right? Wrong! If you bring them together with love, then wonderful things can happen.

The Golden Retriever dog couldn't hide its excitement over meeting little baby cats for the first time! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@leo.tiger.nala

A viral video shows the adorable moment when a sweet Golden Retriever excitedly sniffed its way over to a litter of newborn kittens.

Users can't decide which is more precious – the dog's reaction or the kittens!

The hugely excited pupper begins to dance for joy with a tail wagging so much that the dog's entire body is shaking!

Unable to control its emotions any longer, the overeager dog jumps onto the bed with the kitten over and over again as if inviting them to play.

Too bad the little ones haven't even opened their eyes yet!

So as not to overwhelm the babies, the owner finally intervenes and lovingly restrains her well-meaning dog.

