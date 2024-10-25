Sweet dog literally wouldn't hurt a fly in adorable viral video

Prince Edward Island, Canada - Golden Retriever dogs are generally considered to be particularly family-friendly and warm-hearted, but Buley is setting new standards on TikTok.

Golden retriever Buley notices the fly on his paw and looks at it curiously. © College: Screenshots/TikTok/@cheeseburgerchaser

A video of Buley has been making the rounds on TikTok, and the footage is simply too cute!

In it, a housefly lands on the Golden Retriever's paw.

Buley looks curiously at the little insect, watching as it preens its wings.

After a few seconds, the fly has had enough quality time with the pooch and buzzes away.

Fascinated, the Golden Retriever tries to follow its flight path, eventually gazing after it dreamily.