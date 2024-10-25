Sweet dog literally wouldn't hurt a fly in adorable viral video

Golden Retriever Buley has been melting hearts on TikTok for a few days now, thanks to his gentle reaction to a fly sitting on his paw.

By Christian Norm

Prince Edward Island, Canada - Golden Retriever dogs are generally considered to be particularly family-friendly and warm-hearted, but Buley is setting new standards on TikTok.

Golden retriever Buley notices the fly on his paw and looks at it curiously.  © College: Screenshots/TikTok/@cheeseburgerchaser

A video of Buley has been making the rounds on TikTok, and the footage is simply too cute!

In it, a housefly lands on the Golden Retriever's paw.

Buley looks curiously at the little insect, watching as it preens its wings.

After a few seconds, the fly has had enough quality time with the pooch and buzzes away.

Fascinated, the Golden Retriever tries to follow its flight path, eventually gazing after it dreamily.

Buley the dog's kindness also helps little boy with autism

Buley soon turned out to be a great support for the little boy with autism.  © College: Screenshots/TikTok/@cheeseburgerchaser

"He is extremely calm and loving for the most part but very playful and full of energy when he is within reach of my 7-year-old son," the dog's owner Rebecca Creelman told Newsweek.

Creelman's son Declan was diagnosed with autism some time ago, and the first signs had already been present.

"Declan has always seemed to self-stimulate and play by himself rather than with others, which is why I made the decision to get him a dog," his mother explained.

This decision proved to be spot on, as Buley soon turned out to be a great support for the little boy.

"My son gained his first best friend out of Buley," she said.

Now the sweet dog is winning hearts online, too! Buley really knows how to make a person's day.

