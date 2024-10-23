Sweet dog runs into new baby sister's room for this adorable reason!
Washington - This Dachshund dog is on a very special mission to give his newborn human sister a present, and TikTok is obsessed with the considerate pup!
Wilbur the Dachshund became a big brother in September.
His owners became parents and now the family has one more adorable member.
Wilbur and his Dachshund brother Palmer seem to have completely accepted their little sister as part of the pack!
Wilbur in particular seems taken by the newborn.
It's very important to him that his little sister always has something to cuddle, which is why the pooch started bringing her all the cuddly toys he could find as soon as she arrived at their home.
This is a very generous gesture from the Dachshund – after all, dogs guard their toys like treasure. If they do decide to share them, it's a great demonstration of love!
Generous dog and his baby sister go viral on TikTok
In the viral video, the Dachshund has a llama toy in his mouth to give to his human sister.
But in typical newborn fashion, she's fast asleep and poor Wilbur has to be patient.
"He brought a toy for his baby sister but she was sleeping so he sat next to her like this," explains Wilbur's owner in the onscreen text.
"I spent the next 20 minutes telling him how great his gift was and how much I love him and how much she loves him and that when she wakes up, he can show her" the owner wrote.
The TikToker promised in the post's caption that "no matter how many things I have to get done, I will ALWAYS take the time to tell him and show him how much I love the gift he brought to us."
