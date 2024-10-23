Sweet dog runs into new baby sister's room for this adorable reason!

Washington - This Dachshund dog is on a very special mission to give his newborn human sister a present, and TikTok is obsessed with the considerate pup!

Wilbur and his Dachshund brother Palmer seem to have completely accepted their little sister as part of the pack! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wilbur_minidox

Wilbur the Dachshund became a big brother in September.

His owners became parents and now the family has one more adorable member.

Wilbur and his Dachshund brother Palmer seem to have completely accepted their little sister as part of the pack!

Wilbur in particular seems taken by the newborn.

It's very important to him that his little sister always has something to cuddle, which is why the pooch started bringing her all the cuddly toys he could find as soon as she arrived at their home.

This is a very generous gesture from the Dachshund – after all, dogs guard their toys like treasure. If they do decide to share them, it's a great demonstration of love!