Sweet dogs meet their baby sister for the first time in heartwarming footage

Virginia - The family of Golden Retrievers Riley, Millie, and Bear has just grown by another member, and the dogs couldn't be happier about it!

The four-legged friends already know all too well what it's like to live with a small child, having watched their human brother Rhett (2) grow up.

So it's no wonder that the tiny creature their owner presented to them on Tuesday didn't scare them – quite the opposite!

"My 3 Goldens meeting their baby sister," the dogs' owner wrote in a now-viral TikTok video.

It shows the proud papa carrying the baby girl into the living room. Riley, Millie, and Bear are already sitting patiently in front of the couch, waiting for the two of them.

When their owner sits down in front of them and gently shows them the new addition to the family, the dogs react with an instant outpouring of love.

Seemingly understanding that they have to be gentle with the newborn, they sit calmly and begin to cover her head with eager doggy kisses.