Sweet puppy develops majestic white beard in adulthood
South Carolina - When Alyssa bought her dog Lupin as a puppy from a breeder five years ago, she had no idea how different he would look as an adult!
Five years later, Lupin is no longer recognizable – but he's still cute as the dickens!
When Alyssa and her husband first got the pup, he had a few small white hairs on his chin. As he got older, however, those hairs matured into a long seven-inch "beard" to rival Gandalf himself.
Nevertheless, his owner is delighted with her very special furry friend.
Alyssa recently posted a TikTok video showing off the pup's fascinating transformation, and it's gotten an impressive 530,900 views and counting.
Lupin is a mix of a German Shepherd, an Alaskan Malamute, and about 13% Irish Wolfhound, she explained to Newsweek.
According to Alyssa, his DNA still contains small amounts of large dog breeds such as the Mastiff, the Anatolian Shepherd Dog, and the Pyrenean Mountain Dog.
Lupin the dog flaunts five-year glow-up!
"It is fun to see people smile when they meet him; he gets excited and rubs his face all over their legs just like a giant cat," Alyssa told Newsweek.
"Our most-common comment is how he looks like a werewolf, which is quite true," she added.
Despite being only five years old, the beard definitely makes the doggo seem wise beyond his years!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lupin.the.direwolf