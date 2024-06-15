Sweet puppy develops majestic white beard in adulthood

South Carolina - When Alyssa bought her dog Lupin as a puppy from a breeder five years ago, she had no idea how different he would look as an adult!

When Alyssa bought her dog Lupin as a puppy from a breeder five years ago, she had no idea how different he would look as an adult! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lupin.the.direwolf

Five years later, Lupin is no longer recognizable – but he's still cute as the dickens!



When Alyssa and her husband first got the pup, he had a few small white hairs on his chin. As he got older, however, those hairs matured into a long seven-inch "beard" to rival Gandalf himself.

Nevertheless, his owner is delighted with her very special furry friend.

Alyssa recently posted a TikTok video showing off the pup's fascinating transformation, and it's gotten an impressive 530,900 views and counting.



Lupin is a mix of a German Shepherd, an Alaskan Malamute, and about 13% Irish Wolfhound, she explained to Newsweek.



According to Alyssa, his DNA still contains small amounts of large dog breeds such as the Mastiff, the Anatolian Shepherd Dog, and the Pyrenean Mountain Dog.