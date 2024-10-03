Therapy dog brutally beaten by prison inmate in shocking footage

Genesee County, Michigan - Romello Maxwell (27) is now serving an extended prison sentence because he brutally beat a therapy dog .

The one-year-old puppy named Josie was sent to staff and inmates on September 24 to calm them down, but the sweet dog had the exact opposite effect on Maxell.

A video from the Genesee County police department from earlier this week shows the horrifying incident, where the small four-legged friend moved unsuspectingly and wagged its tail in the direction of the man lying down.

The prisoner moved upwards in a flash, lunged with full force, and gave the animal a resounding blow.

According to a report by PEOPLE, the dog suffered a concussion and an injury to her pupil as a result of the brutal attack. The vet bill amounted to thousands of dollars.

However, Josie, who retreated whimpering after the devious beating, is now doing better.

She was also shown at a recent press conference, where Sheriff Christopher Swanson made it clear that such horrific crimes will not be tolerated.

