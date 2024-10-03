Therapy dog brutally beaten by prison inmate in shocking footage
Genesee County, Michigan - Romello Maxwell (27) is now serving an extended prison sentence because he brutally beat a therapy dog.
The one-year-old puppy named Josie was sent to staff and inmates on September 24 to calm them down, but the sweet dog had the exact opposite effect on Maxell.
A video from the Genesee County police department from earlier this week shows the horrifying incident, where the small four-legged friend moved unsuspectingly and wagged its tail in the direction of the man lying down.
The prisoner moved upwards in a flash, lunged with full force, and gave the animal a resounding blow.
According to a report by PEOPLE, the dog suffered a concussion and an injury to her pupil as a result of the brutal attack. The vet bill amounted to thousands of dollars.
However, Josie, who retreated whimpering after the devious beating, is now doing better.
She was also shown at a recent press conference, where Sheriff Christopher Swanson made it clear that such horrific crimes will not be tolerated.
Josie the therapy dog is on the road to recovery
"Sheriff Swanson and Prosecutor David Leyton plan to hold Josie's abuser accountable and continue their efforts to protect innocent animals in Genesee County," the police department said in their Facebook post.
"It broke my heart when I watched this video," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton added during the press conference.
Leyton noted that the prisoner, who had already been serving a sentence for a past assault, would be punished as "harshly as possible."
After the violent attack on Josie, his sentence is expected to be extended from four years to eight.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Genesee County Sheriff's Office