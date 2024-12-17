Abandoned rescue dog who lost all hope finally sees a stroke of luck!

Skokie, Illinois - When Misty's best friend was adopted and taken from the animal shelter, she lost all hope of leading a good life. Now, things are looking on the up for this little dog .

Missy lost all hope after her friend Peachy was adopted and taken away from her. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@carenorthshore

Misty hit it off with Peachy the moment they met at Community Animal Rescue Effort (CARE) North Shore. Their friendship and love for each other was so deep, in fact, that it provided them with little need for adoption.

"Misty and Peachy hit it off right away, and over the months the two spent together at the shelter, their friendship blossomed into something truly beautiful," a staff member at the shelter told Newsweek.

When Peachy's time came to be adopted, though, and all of their walks and hangouts came to a sudden close, Misty was instantly sent into a depression and seemed to lose all hope.

With Christmas fast approaching, it was time for some good Samaritans to act. Having gone semi-viral on the animal shelter's TikTok page @carenorthshore, the community stepped in to provide the hope and love Misty so desperately needed.