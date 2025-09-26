This couple's reaction to being surprised with a puppy after their dog's death is everything

Seattle, Washington - After the death of their beloved dog , a heartbroken Seattle couple insisted that they would never take in another pup again. Little did they know, their daughter was already crafting a plan to help them love again.

Overjoyed, the couple embraced their new roommate – a rescued puppy! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sarahjaehyun

Sarah Jaehyun's parents lost their dog a year and a half ago, and the pup's death tore a deep hole in their hearts.

Sarah, who has been involved in animal welfare as a foster mother for years, got wind of some puppies in need of a home.

For Sarah, it was a clear sign that one of the babies was destined for her parents.

"My parents BELOVED dog passed away a year and a half ago," she explains in the caption.

"This one’s backstory was so similar to their old dog it was a sign," she continued.

"No matter how much they said they would never get another, they were just waiting for the universe to make it happen for them at the right time."

A now-viral video shows the moment she surprised her mom and dad with the puppy, and their reaction stopped the young woman in her tracks!