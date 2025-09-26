This couple's reaction to being surprised with a puppy after their dog's death is everything
Seattle, Washington - After the death of their beloved dog, a heartbroken Seattle couple insisted that they would never take in another pup again. Little did they know, their daughter was already crafting a plan to help them love again.
Sarah Jaehyun's parents lost their dog a year and a half ago, and the pup's death tore a deep hole in their hearts.
Sarah, who has been involved in animal welfare as a foster mother for years, got wind of some puppies in need of a home.
For Sarah, it was a clear sign that one of the babies was destined for her parents.
"My parents BELOVED dog passed away a year and a half ago," she explains in the caption.
"This one’s backstory was so similar to their old dog it was a sign," she continued.
"No matter how much they said they would never get another, they were just waiting for the universe to make it happen for them at the right time."
A now-viral video shows the moment she surprised her mom and dad with the puppy, and their reaction stopped the young woman in her tracks!
Daughter surprises parents with new puppy dog
When she comes face-to-face with her father, she says mysteriously, "I have a present for you," whereupon he looks at her in disbelief. As if sensing it intuitively, the dad replies: "You didn't bring home a dog, did you?"
Seconds later, the sight of a tiny, white puppy proves him right.
Stunned, the man stares at the animal before he catches himself beaming, immediately embracing the little dog.
Sarah's mother can't believe her luck either and almost starts a fight with her partner to be able to hold the puppy herself! This looks like the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sarahjaehyun