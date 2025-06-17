Tiny puppy is determined to follow his owner over metal grate – then comes a total wipeout!

Yorkshire, UK - Kenneth the puppy became a viral star when his adorable attempt to cross a cattle grid didn't quite go according to plan.

A video from TikToker @leegatefarmmalham shows the cute four-legged friend's hilarious mishap.

The pet apparently wants to follow his owner, but a treacherous cattle grid is in his way.

Cattle grids serve as an obstacle for grazing animals such as cattle or sheep so they don't escape. The animals cannot find a foothold on the grid, whereas vehicles can easily drive over it.

But will a puppy be able to overcome the grate?

At first, the little dog wants to jump over it elegantly, but this idea goes horribly wrong.

Poor little Kenneth slips and is initially able to hold on to one of the metal bars – but then he falls through the grate and crawls back up on the other side.

Lo and behold, Kenneth finally reached his goal at the end of the clip, standing proudly at his owner's feet with his tail wagging.