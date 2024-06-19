This German shepherd-husky mix gets the best of both worlds!
London, UK - Unusual canine parings can create adorable dogs. The cross-breeding between German shepherds and huskies is becoming increasingly popular, and it's easy to see why.
Dexter, who lives with his owners in London, is a Shepsky – also known as a Gerberian Shepsky.
His looks are very similar to a German shepherd's, but his character is 100% husky!
"I'm basically a husky with a German shepherd shell," a video on Instagram says.
But it's not all about the personality! Dexter's tail curves like a husky's, and other videos show him also vocalizing just like the famous sled dogs.
Looks notwithstanding, the handsome hound's owner says he's a terrible guard dog.
Shepskys are a great cross-breed
Shepskys are said to be true dream dogs who get the best of both their parents, per the animal experts at Luckypets.
These mixed breeds are known for their intelligence, self-confidence, and playfulness.
That said, they need a lot of stimulation. Shepskys want challenges that exercise both their minds and bodies. Like their parents, if they get bored, they can become destructive.
This cross-breed boasts a long life expectancy for a large breed, reaching up to 14 years.
Experts also say they are easy to train.
Cover photo: Collage: 123rf/morozmarusia &123rf/amelianight