This German shepherd-husky mix gets the best of both worlds!

London, UK - Unusual canine parings can create adorable dogs . The cross-breeding between German shepherds and huskies is becoming increasingly popular, and it's easy to see why.

A German Shepard and husky mix makes for one adorable dog! © Collage:Screenshots/Instagram/shepskydex

Dexter, who lives with his owners in London, is a Shepsky – also known as a Gerberian Shepsky.

His looks are very similar to a German shepherd's, but his character is 100% husky!

"I'm basically a husky with a German shepherd shell," a video on Instagram says.

But it's not all about the personality! Dexter's tail curves like a husky's, and other videos show him also vocalizing just like the famous sled dogs.

Looks notwithstanding, the handsome hound's owner says he's a terrible guard dog.