This rescue pup had animal rescuers stumped: is it a dog or a coyote?

This pup had the employees of Tennessee animal rescue organization completely confused – is she a dog, a coyote, or a fox? © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Tory Chang & Screenshot/Facebook/For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue

About a month ago, animal lover Tory Chang found a little pup out on the road and shivering in the rain.



Taking pity on the poor little thing, they took her to the delightfully named For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue, a nonprofit organization specializing in rescuing and rehabilitating wild animals.

But that was just the beginning of a real mystery – employees quickly realized they had no ideas what kind of species they had on their hands.

Was Yoti, as the adorable pup was named, a fox, a coyote, or a dog? Though a hybrid mix was always on the cards, they settled on the latter, due to her distinctive fur markings. That's why the rescuers decided to find a caring foster mom.

It didn't take long for that experiment to fail, with Yoti's wild behavior causing some real problems. That's when For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue decided to do some more detective work.

A DNA test was ordered, and it came back with a surprising answer.