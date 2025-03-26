TikTokers are furious at this dog owner for what she does to her pet at the airport

Many people travel with their four-legged companions, but strict regulations on many airlines specify exactly how animals must be transported. However, one woman tried to circumvent these rules for her dog using a very questionable method.

A woman wanted to travel with her pet dog, but she was stopped because she had put him in a carrier that was far too small. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@deltababe73

In a recently published video on TikTok, user @deltababe73 filmed an unusual situation that took place at an international airport.

The clip shows an airport employee approaching a passenger and her cute dog, who both appeared to be waiting for their flight.

The employee asks the woman to put her furry friend in a carrier when the woman quickly places a box on the floor and the dog dutifully jumps in.

But there's a catch – the carrier is clearly far too small for the dog!

The woman doesn't hesitate for long, however, and quickly pushes her furry companion's head down.

She then laboriously closes the zipper around the likely uncomfortable pooch.