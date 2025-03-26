TikTokers are furious at this dog owner for what she does to her pet at the airport

A woman wanted to travel with her dog, but she was stopped because she had put him in a carrier that was far too small – as this shocking TikTok video shows.

By Steffi Feldman, Janina Rößler

Many people travel with their four-legged companions, but strict regulations on many airlines specify exactly how animals must be transported. However, one woman tried to circumvent these rules for her dog using a very questionable method.

In a recently published video on TikTok, user @deltababe73 filmed an unusual situation that took place at an international airport.

The clip shows an airport employee approaching a passenger and her cute dog, who both appeared to be waiting for their flight.

The employee asks the woman to put her furry friend in a carrier when the woman quickly places a box on the floor and the dog dutifully jumps in.

But there's a catch – the carrier is clearly far too small for the dog!

The woman doesn't hesitate for long, however, and quickly pushes her furry companion's head down.

She then laboriously closes the zipper around the likely uncomfortable pooch.

Airport employee chastises woman for how she treats her poor dog

The airport employee reacted immediately and explained to the woman that she could not travel like this because the dog had to be able to turn around in the box and stand up.

However, the traveler does not give in so easily and, in a heated discussion, she falsely claims that her dog can turn around in the crate.

A short time later, the video ends abruptly without showing the final outcome of the situation.

We can only hope that the employee stood firm and that the dog was spared some unnecessary agony.

