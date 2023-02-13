TikTokers love this dog's reaction to being caught red handed

UK - Many dog owners wonder what their pets are up to when they have the house to themselves. One TikToker found out and caught the hysterical moment on camera for all to see.

When this doggo gets left at home, he's clearly up to no good. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/teddyboycocker

The viral clip of the cocker spaniel named Teddy Boy kicks off showing a clean and dog-free living room. The caption says, "Up to no good as usual."

Suddenly, Teddy Boy bounds into the room with a sandal between his teeth.

The furry thief must have decided being home alone gave him license to chew something off limits. "When you didn't realize Mum was in the room and would catch you red handed," Teddy Boy's owner wrote along with the video.

The dog runs around the living room with his prize, chewing happily until he comes near the couch and realizes his mistake.

As soon as he realizes he's not alone, the dog stops in his tracks. He holds the sandal in his mouth and gives his owner a sheepish side eye.

The hilarious clip has been viewed 26 million times.

