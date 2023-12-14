Timid puppy melts hearts with big rescue transformation

Dallas, Pennsylvania - Since being rescued in early December, a six-month-old pit bull mix named Slush has overcome his fear in a heartwarming transformation!

Slush was petrified when he was rescued by Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge. © Screenshot/Facebook/Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge

The puppy arrived at the shelter looking like a heap of misery and weighing just over 20 pounds. Slush growled and drooled if even one of the staff got too close to him, as he was completely terrified.

Even the boldest optimists at the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, a sanctuary for animals in Pennsylvania, could not have expected what followed.

As Newsweek reported, Slush underwent an impressive transformation. The young dog gained confidence as he realized that he was finally safe and completely blossomed within a few days.

Petrified fear turned into pure canine bliss, and his dramatic change is evident in his before-and-after shots taken by the rescue team.

"He is a completely new dog now, acting how a normal happy puppy should act," the shelter said, adding that the puppy's body language today is clear proof.

Rescuers are hoping that Slush will be lucky enough to find a new home before Christmas.

While he's still a bit reserved, they're sure that he'll fit into any loving household.