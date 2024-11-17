Tiny dogs rush out for playtime but get a hilarious wet surprise in viral TikTok

Beaumont, Texas - A Texas woman captured the moment her dogs rushed out for some outdoor fun, only to have their enthusiasm promptly dampened by the flooded street!

Shih Tzus Chewy and Murphy rushed out into the flooded street in a hilarious scene captured on video. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@brookemctanton

In her viral video, TikToker Brooke Tanton lets her dogs out for some fresh air. The problem is that storms had caused the local lake to break its banks and flood much of the street.

Once Tanton opened the door and let her darling doggos free, they immediately ran out towards the street, where they would usually chase birds down by the waterline.

The waterline is much closer than expected, so the two Shih Tzus go thundering into the storm waters before they even realize that it's there.

It's not long before they discover the error of their ways and turn back towards the shore.

Chewy and Murphy proceed to slowly walk back onto the lawn, soaked to the bone and looking thoroughly confused about the situation.

"They're always chasing these big birds on the lake, but they always stop at the waterline," Tanton told Newsweek.