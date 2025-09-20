Tiny dog's way of greeting owner after long day apart is melting countless hearts

San Francisco, California - Cannoli the excitable little Dachshund has been enchanting Instagram viewers with his way of welcoming his human back home after a long day apart!

Cannoli the Dachshund loves to welcome home his human with an adorable display of enthusiasm! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cannoli_the_weenie

In a video shared by the handsome hound's owner on her Instagram page, Cannoli rushes into view at great speed, heading straight to the sofa, where his beloved human Sarah is relaxing.

He then jumps up and flops down right next to his favorite person the world.

"Being greeted like this every day after work will never get old," reads the video's onscreen text.

To make things even cuter, the caption says: "Then he tells me about his day."

"He's so excited," gushed one commenter gleefully.

Other viewers noticed how Cannoli – despite being overcome with excitement – still politely uses his ramp to help get onto the couch.

Dachshunds are famous for their tiny legs, but these can potentially caused back problems, so ramps that help them climb surfaces are super helpful to these adorable pooches.