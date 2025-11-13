Tiny goldendoodle becomes hero as he saves family from massive fire!

Nassau County, New York - He may only be two years old and weigh just over 10 pounds, but this goldendoodle dog named Chase has become a hero overnight after warning his sleeping owners of a dangerous fire!

A two-year-old goldendoodle has become a hero after the tiny dog managed to save his family from a dangerous fire on Long Island. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department & Screenshot/X/@mcharlesworth7

At around 5:30 AM ET on Sunday morning, the fire department in Long Beach, New York, received an emergency call.

When Assistant Fire Chief Hadrick Ray arrived on the scene, massive flames were already spreading through the floors of the house, as ABC7 reports.

Meanwhile, the home's occupants were still asleep inside when their dog noticed the disaster.

Miraculously, the little goldendoodle managed to wake up his family, and they were able to escape the blaze unharmed.

Several firefighting teams fought the flames with high pressure, and after around 40 minutes, the fire was finally under control.

Emergency services then used special tools to search for hidden pockets of embers.