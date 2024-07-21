Tiny puppy with rare disease saved by adorable invention

Chattanooga, Tennessee - A Chihuahua puppy named Niblett weighs just over a kilogram and suffers from hydrocephalus. Every little incident is therefore life-threatening for the pooch, but luckily he can rely on many hard-working helpers!

Niblett the dog needs head protection because of his illness. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Humane Educational Society

The Humane Educational Society (HES) was desperate to help the four-legged friend, and the animal rights activists reported on Facebook that a special solution was being developed.

Fortunately, HES animal welfare officer Dr. Samantha Blair had connections to Dr. Harris, the director of the chemical engineering program at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC).

After a few phone calls, it was clear that the scientists wanted to help.

It also quickly became clear how Niblett could be protected: a mini-helmet was needed!

"Dr. Elliott said, 'Yes, we can do this,' which was amazing – because without this helmet, this dog won’t be able to live. I mean, this is necessary for him to be able to grow up and to continue to have a good life," Dr. Blair recalled in a statement from UTC of her conversation with Dr. Elliott, a professor in the university's School of Engineering and Computer Science.

"As soon as I saw his cute little face, I said, 'We’ve got to help,'" the professor said.

He grabbed a recent graduate who was particularly knowledgeable about 3D printing, and off they went!