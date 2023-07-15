Top three TikTok pups who steal the show with adorable antics
Join us on a whirlwind tour of TikTok's most captivating dog sensations who shatter stereotypes with their buoyant beach frolics, hilarious head tilts, and the sweetest smiles you've ever seen!
Calling all dog lovers and smile seekers!
This week, we managed to strike gold with these top three heart-melting doggy videos on TikTok.
From a flying beachside superhero to a goofy German shepherd with head tilts that redefine the meaning of adorable, and a miniature dachshund's mind-blowing smile, these adorable clips are the epitome of cuteness!
Let's meet these four-legged stars who are stealing hearts – and bones – one vid at a time.
Join us as we delve into the captivating world of these charismatic pups!
Superhero dog spotted on the beach!
In a viral TikTok clip posted by @tommybluestaff, a playful dog frolics along the sandy shores of the beach, accompanied by the uplifting tune of Chad Kroeger's Hero.
But this is no ordinary beach outing!
Through clever video editing, the canine transforms into a superhero, leaving fans in awe.
One viewer hysterically wrote, "I have tears streaming down my face."
Check this out:
The German shepherd with an angry dog filter on
A video by @lilwayneshepherd shows a pup using a viral TikTok filter which morphs his face into hilarity!
With a filter called the "angry dog filter," viewers are treated to a series of comical head tilts by the confused pup.
"[I] have a German shepherd, every time I say her name or something she tilts her head," one TikTok viewer responded with.
Check out this precious pup:
The smiling dachshund's unexpected grin
They say dogs can't smile, but one miniature dachshund begs to differ.
A TikTok vid by @jackjackminidox begins innocently enough, with the caption, "dogs can't smile" flashing on the screen.
However, in an extraordinary twist, viewers are quickly greeted by an irresistible smile that emerges as the pup tilts his tiny head.
Many viewers couldn't handle the cuteness overload from the pup's loveable smile, leaving comments like, "I'm literally crying this is so cute omg the little teefs" and "People who say this clearly haven’t seen a staffie smile."
Check it out:
Stay tuned for next week's top cutest fur babies on TikTok!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tommybluestaff, @lilwayneshepherd, @jackjackminidox