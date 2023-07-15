Top three TikTok pups who steal the show with adorable antics

Join us on a whirlwind tour of TikTok's most captivating dog sensations who shatter stereotypes with their buoyant beach frolics, hilarious head tilts, and the sweetest smiles you've ever seen!

Here are three of TikTok's most captivating canine vids that defy expectations! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tommybluestaff, @lilwayneshepherd, @jackjackminidox

Calling all dog lovers and smile seekers!

This week, we managed to strike gold with these top three heart-melting doggy videos on TikTok.

From a flying beachside superhero to a goofy German shepherd with head tilts that redefine the meaning of adorable, and a miniature dachshund's mind-blowing smile, these adorable clips are the epitome of cuteness!



Let's meet these four-legged stars who are stealing hearts – and bones – one vid at a time.

Join us as we delve into the captivating world of these charismatic pups!