Two dogs discovered outside animal shelter with a heart-wrenching note!

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - When an employee of the Pennsylvania SPCA was getting ready to open up for the day, they made a heart-breaking discovery: two dogs had been abandoned with nothing but a tragic note left behind to explain.

These two dogs were discovered outside an animal shelter in Philadelphia along with a heart-wrenching note. © Screenshot/Facebook/Pennsylvania SPCA

The Pennsylvania SPCA employee found a small pink crate in front of the building. Inside were two very frightened little dogs.

There was also a note: "Regarding Bella and Bobby, I'm sorry I have to surrender my dogs," the handwritten note said.

"I've called around, and no one is able to help me.[...] I love them so much, please take care of them and find them a nice home."

The note broke the shelter employee's heart.

He brought the two scared doggos inside and made them comfortable where they got food and water and were checked out by the vet.

The SPCA shared Bella and Bobby's sad story on Facebook.

"Everyone who read Bella and Bobby’s note had the same reaction – how sad and horrible to have to give up your dogs," a Pennsylvania SPCA representative told The Dodo.

"Unfortunately, it is something that seems to be happening more and more," they added.

Per the note, the dog's former owner had lost their home and couldn't take the dogs with them.