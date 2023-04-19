"Unicorn" dog escaped death and found a family that loves her unique look
South Pasadena, California - Nobody wanted this rescue dog because of her unusual looks – but just in time, a family jumped at the chance to save her life and give her the home she deserves!
The adorably-named Strawberry was scheduled to be put down when the Los Angeles-based animal welfare organization The Labelle Foundation stepped in to save the day.
"Her skin was bright pink from infection, covered in mange and she had 2 large lumps on her head," the Foundation said in an Instagram post. The sizable bump on her head earned the dog the nickname "Unicorn."
Extensive examinations revealed the dog's horn like bump was "just scar tissue from an old injury and nothing life-threatening." Strawberry did, however, need to have foreign objects surgically removed from her belly.
Per the foundation's post, they decided to leave the dog's unique feature, especially since removing it could pose health risks.
It ended up being a good decision for more than one reason!
This "unicorn" dog found a forever family
Just a few months later, Kristen Kuhlman, a mother of twins from South Pasadena, discovered Strawberry's photo online and was immediately completely smitten with the Unicorn.
"I just kept seeing her picture pop up on the foundation's Instagram page and she was still available," Kristen told TODAY. Kristen added, "She just had such gentle eyes and, you know, I had never seen a dog like her ever before. She's very unique and recognizable and one in a million, one of a kind."
The Californian mom admitted that it was Strawberry's bumps that drew her in: "I have always joked that I like the dogs that are missing an eye or like only have three legs. Those are the kind of dogs that I like to adopt."
Kristen said it took a little while for the pooch to adapt to her new home, but she's now "the most loving dog."
