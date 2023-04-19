"Unicorn" dog escaped death and found a family that loves her unique look

South Pasadena, California - Nobody wanted this rescue dog because of her unusual looks – but just in time, a family jumped at the chance to save her life and give her the home she deserves!

This dog with a horn escaped death and found a family that loves her unique look! © collage: screenshot/Instagram/thelabellefoundation

The adorably-named Strawberry was scheduled to be put down when the Los Angeles-based animal welfare organization The Labelle Foundation stepped in to save the day.

"Her skin was bright pink from infection, covered in mange and she had 2 large lumps on her head," the Foundation said in an Instagram post. The sizable bump on her head earned the dog the nickname "Unicorn."

Extensive examinations revealed the dog's horn like bump was "just scar tissue from an old injury and nothing life-threatening." Strawberry did, however, need to have foreign objects surgically removed from her belly.

Per the foundation's post, they decided to leave the dog's unique feature, especially since removing it could pose health risks.

It ended up being a good decision for more than one reason!