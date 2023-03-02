Viral TikTok vid shows what love can do for a rescue dog
Stockholm, Sweden - Love makes a world of difference! A TikTok vid showing what love does to a fearful rescue dog named Tassu is tugging on thousands of users' heartstrings.
At the beginning of the now-viral TikTok video, the small pooch looks petrified.
Per the subtitles, during the first few days, it was afraid to move or go outside. But its new owners, Swedish couple Pinja Papinsaari and Tom Knecht, persisted and showered the terrified animal with love, attention, and care.
The end of the adorable vid, shows the pooch's amazing progress. After a just a week, Tassu, had already traded in its fear for excited zoomies through the snow!
Pinja and Tom were amazed by the doggo's transformation. In the viral vid caption, they gushed: "Can’t believe we got to see this side of her so fast."
Thousands of TikTok users agreed, and they celebrated the pooch and its humans in the comments. "in only a week?! you're doing good mama!" one person wrote.
This TikTok proves that love can work wonder for rescued dogs
The little dog's owners told Newsweek that they rescued Tassu from Romania.
Papinsaari said she read about Tassu on an animal shelter's Facebook page.
"The description of Tassu made us feel like she could be the dog we've been looking for; loving, kind and also playful," she explained. "Adopting a rescue felt very important to us because there are so many problems with overbreeding dogs and strays in the world."
In another TikTok clip, the couple shared the dog's adoption story. They picked Tassu up in the middle of the night. "In the first hours she spent with us, we set up camp as a family. We all slept on the floor and she licked us gently, which showed that she was beginning to understand that she was safe with us," Pinja said.
This dog's story proves the old saying still rings true: all you need is love.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/tinytassu