Viral TikTok vid shows what love can do for a rescue dog

Stockholm, Sweden - Love makes a world of difference! A TikTok vid showing what love does to a fearful rescue dog named Tassu is tugging on thousands of users' heartstrings.

Pinja Papinsaari (r.) and her partner Tom Knecht did everything in their power to make their new rescue dog feel at home. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/tinytassu

At the beginning of the now-viral TikTok video, the small pooch looks petrified.

Per the subtitles, during the first few days, it was afraid to move or go outside. But its new owners, Swedish couple Pinja Papinsaari and Tom Knecht, persisted and showered the terrified animal with love, attention, and care.

The end of the adorable vid, shows the pooch's amazing progress. After a just a week, Tassu, had already traded in its fear for excited zoomies through the snow!

Pinja and Tom were amazed by the doggo's transformation. In the viral vid caption, they gushed: "Can’t believe we got to see this side of her so fast."

Thousands of TikTok users agreed, and they celebrated the pooch and its humans in the comments. "in only a week?! you're doing good mama!" one person wrote.