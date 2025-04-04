What happened to this Golden Retriever? It wasn't bees or wasps!

Hondo, Texas - Charlie the dog , nicknamed Chuck, recently had to learn the hard way that he shouldn't ask all animals to be his friend.

Charlie the dog, nicknamed Chuck, recently had to learn the hard way that he shouldn't ask all animals to be his friend. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@saylorsstyle

The four-month-old dog's severely swollen muzzle suggests the usual: Chuck had wanted to steal honey from the bees or had been stung by a wasp.

But no! The Golden Retriever had gone one step further – he had asked a rattlesnake for her friendship.

Spoiler alert, she wasn't into it.

Chuck's owner, Saylor Bendele, recently told Newsweek that she lives with the young male on a 200-acre ranch, where there is definitely the odd rattlesnake.

However, the four-legged friend bravely endured the reptile's bite.

"He didn't have any symptoms besides the horrible swelling," his owner said.

"He was acting and breathing just fine the whole time, he just got super-fat in the face. Even when he got bitten, he was still acting normally," the Texan added.

"We definitely slowed him down and made him rest while the venom was circulating."