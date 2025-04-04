What happened to this Golden Retriever? It wasn't bees or wasps!
Hondo, Texas - Charlie the dog, nicknamed Chuck, recently had to learn the hard way that he shouldn't ask all animals to be his friend.
The four-month-old dog's severely swollen muzzle suggests the usual: Chuck had wanted to steal honey from the bees or had been stung by a wasp.
But no! The Golden Retriever had gone one step further – he had asked a rattlesnake for her friendship.
Spoiler alert, she wasn't into it.
Chuck's owner, Saylor Bendele, recently told Newsweek that she lives with the young male on a 200-acre ranch, where there is definitely the odd rattlesnake.
However, the four-legged friend bravely endured the reptile's bite.
"He didn't have any symptoms besides the horrible swelling," his owner said.
"He was acting and breathing just fine the whole time, he just got super-fat in the face. Even when he got bitten, he was still acting normally," the Texan added.
"We definitely slowed him down and made him rest while the venom was circulating."
Golden Retriever puppy given antivenom for rattlesnake bite
Anyone bitten by a rattlesnake can have an antivenom injected by a doctor, but Chuck's owner decided against it for good reason.
As luck would have it, the Golden Retriever had already been given a prophylactic antivenom just two days earlier – so it was sufficiently protected.
But why had Bendele protected her Golden Retriever before the bite? Because her other dog had already been bitten by a rattlesnake the previous year.
Meanwhile, Charlie is doing well again and the swelling subsided after three days!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@saylorsstyle