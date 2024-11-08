What this Golden Retriever does every day moves his owners to tears

Romeo, an almost one-year-old Golden Retriever dog , shows both his intelligence and his capacity for love in a recent viral TikTok video.

Like many other dogs, Romeo quickly had to get used to his owner's daily routine.

Nevertheless, Romeo has already developed a good sense of time and gets very excited and active just before one of his owners comes home.

They captured the whole thing on video and then published the sweet footage.

In the clip, Romeo can be seen running restlessly through the apartment, aware that the time has come!

When his master finally arrives, the precious pooch even brings over a cuddly toy to greet him.

This adorable behavior from man's best friend has got TikTok users rejoicing.