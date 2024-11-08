What this Golden Retriever does every day moves his owners to tears
Romeo, an almost one-year-old Golden Retriever dog, shows both his intelligence and his capacity for love in a recent viral TikTok video.
Like many other dogs, Romeo quickly had to get used to his owner's daily routine.
Nevertheless, Romeo has already developed a good sense of time and gets very excited and active just before one of his owners comes home.
They captured the whole thing on video and then published the sweet footage.
In the clip, Romeo can be seen running restlessly through the apartment, aware that the time has come!
When his master finally arrives, the precious pooch even brings over a cuddly toy to greet him.
This adorable behavior from man's best friend has got TikTok users rejoicing.
Adorable Golden Retriever dog goes viral on TikTok for heartwarming daily ritual
"When he first started doing it, I was confused because he always follows me around the house and stays near me," dog owner Jenn told Newsweek.
"But then I noticed that no matter where we were in the house, around 5 p.m. he would suddenly start leaving me, which was unusual."
In the meantime, the couple has become well accustomed to their pet's routine and both are looking forward to many more wonderful years together with their dog.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@romeosrufflife