When a dog owner saw this startling sign, she knew that it was time to say goodbye

Bergen County, New Jersey - This bittersweet video has been breaking the hearts of so many TikTok users since the end of March, showing Teddy the senior dog less than an hour before he died.

Less than an hour after these pictures were taken, Teddy the dog died at the age of 12. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@samiisilverr22

"This was the moment I knew," his 23-year-old owner Samantha Silver wrote on the video.

"He went under the bed all the time to relax and be left alone," the 23-year-old said in an interview with Newsweek.

"But this time, I just had a weird feeling."

A few weeks earlier, it had emerged that 12-year-old Teddy was suffering from kidney failure and didn't have much time left.

"The thing with kidney disease in dogs is that everything happens so fast. One day Teddy was fine, and the next he wasn't. He declined so quickly," Samantha said.

Originally, she had been pleased because the four-legged friend had seemed amazingly vital that day.

"I was recording the video because he was walking so well on his own, but I didn't know he was going to fall. When I stopped the video, I scooped him up and gave him a big hug and showed him all the love," she continued.

"When I was going through my camera roll after his passing, I watched that video back and saw the look in his eyes – he was telling me that it was time."