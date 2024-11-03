When dog owner sees what his cheeky pup brought home, his jaw drops

Australia - Kora the dog spontaneously decided that it was time she got her very own pet... or rather, a whole flock of them!

Her owner was astonished when the Pit Bull returned home from an outing because the dog had not come home alone.

Rather, the pooch had inexplicably brought a flock of chickens along with her.

"We don't have chickens, and I don't know where they've come from," the pet owner stammers in a viral video he recorded to document the bizarre situation.

"Guys, where are you from?"

When the four-legged friend realizes that the action is not going down too well with her master, the pup tries to appease him with a sweet look.

The dog owner decided to sleep on the question of what he should do now.

If the feathered friends were still there the next day then he would build them a pen and keep them, he explained on TikTok.