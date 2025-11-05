Wolf mates with a Pit Bull: How do the special hybrid pups look and behave?
Colorado - A female Pit Bull dog gave birth to puppies sired by a real-life wolf. What are the resulting babies like? Keep reading to find out!
On Instagram, the rescue center Pack 22 Alpha from Colorado tells of eight puppies that were born from the union of a wolf from Yellowstone National Park and a Pit Bull.
The female, who lived on the edge of the forest with her owners, attracted the predator when she was in heat, resulting in unique Pitty wolf hybrids.
The babies never got to meet their father, as he was reportedly euthanized a short time later for killing livestock in the area.
His offspring were initially adopted by a wolf rescue organization in Montana and then handed over to Pack 22 Alpha, where they have been waiting for a suitable home for two years.
So far, only two of them have been successfully placed.
These unusual dogs are 50% wolf!
A DNA test revealed that they are 50% gray wolf and 45% American Pit Bull Terrier, with the remaining 5% being Chesapeake Bay Retriever DNA.
On the outside, they definitely look more like dogs than wolves, but some of them do have their father's bright eyes and move with similar elegance.
At the sanctuary, the wolf hybrids are allowed to roam freely: together with the other 110 wolves or wolfdogs, they are allowed to be themselves.
There, they howl or bark freely and have the room to run, play, and be as rambunctious as they choose.
At the facility, care is taken to ensure that the puppies' socialization skills are encouraged, as they are also somewhat wild animals.
Anyone who wants to adopt a hybrid must first check whether they are allowed to take in such a special mix of wolf and dog in their area.
