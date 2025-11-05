Wolf mates with a Pit Bull: How do the special hybrid pups look and behave?

Colorado - A female Pit Bull dog gave birth to puppies sired by a real-life wolf. What are the resulting babies like? Keep reading to find out!

An unusual couple! In the state of Montana, a female Pit Bull and a wolf have given birth to pups (Stock images). © Collage: 123rf/byrdyak, 123rf/shymar27

On Instagram, the rescue center Pack 22 Alpha from Colorado tells of eight puppies that were born from the union of a wolf from Yellowstone National Park and a Pit Bull.

The female, who lived on the edge of the forest with her owners, attracted the predator when she was in heat, resulting in unique Pitty wolf hybrids.

The babies never got to meet their father, as he was reportedly euthanized a short time later for killing livestock in the area.

His offspring were initially adopted by a wolf rescue organization in Montana and then handed over to Pack 22 Alpha, where they have been waiting for a suitable home for two years.

So far, only two of them have been successfully placed.