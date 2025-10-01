Woman adopts cat and puppy a week apart – and their adorable bond goes viral!

Florida - Lauren Lagasse made an unconventional choice by getting a cat just before she adopted a puppy, but thankfully, the furry friends have proved that cats and dogs might be able to get along, after all!

Puppy Callie and cat Cassie are inseparable after being adopted a week apart. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lauren.lagasse

The young woman really wanted a dog, but couldn't say no when her future cat, Cassie, ran into her at an adoption event.

After that, Lauren was worried that her new kitty wouldn't like the puppy joining the household the following week.

Now, her heart melts whenever she sees them together!

As a viral TikTok slideshow proves, the puppy named Callie can't get enough of Cassie.

In the snaps, there's no beef between the animals – instead, they've become inseparable and love to cuddle up together.

And it's not just Lauren who's falling head over heels for the cat and dog's friendship, as the video has hundreds of thousands on TikTok just as enamored.

Speaking with Newsweek, Lauren explained, "I was so worried they wouldn't like each other or that Cassie would be mad at me for bringing the puppy home. But I was so relieved when they started to play and cuddle together."

"And since they entertain and tire each other out, it's less work on me," she gushed.