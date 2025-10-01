Woman adopts cat and puppy a week apart – and their adorable bond goes viral!

Lauren Lagasse wasn't sure if she made the right choice when she adopted a cat and a dog just a week apart, but as a viral video proves, it was a perfect fit!

By Christian Norm

Florida - Lauren Lagasse made an unconventional choice by getting a cat just before she adopted a puppy, but thankfully, the furry friends have proved that cats and dogs might be able to get along, after all!

Puppy Callie and cat Cassie are inseparable after being adopted a week apart.
Puppy Callie and cat Cassie are inseparable after being adopted a week apart.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lauren.lagasse

The young woman really wanted a dog, but couldn't say no when her future cat, Cassie, ran into her at an adoption event.

After that, Lauren was worried that her new kitty wouldn't like the puppy joining the household the following week.

Now, her heart melts whenever she sees them together!

As a viral TikTok slideshow proves, the puppy named Callie can't get enough of Cassie.

In the snaps, there's no beef between the animals – instead, they've become inseparable and love to cuddle up together.

And it's not just Lauren who's falling head over heels for the cat and dog's friendship, as the video has hundreds of thousands on TikTok just as enamored.

Speaking with Newsweek, Lauren explained, "I was so worried they wouldn't like each other or that Cassie would be mad at me for bringing the puppy home. But I was so relieved when they started to play and cuddle together."

"And since they entertain and tire each other out, it's less work on me," she gushed.

Dog and cat share "special bond" after being adopted

The animal duo loves to play together, even though it can get a little rough!
The animal duo loves to play together, even though it can get a little rough!  © Screenshot/TikTok/@lauren.lagasse

In another video, though, Callie and Cassie prove that it isn't always sunshine and rainbows!

The clip shows the two playing and even taking some swipes at one another.

Even though their playtime can get a little nasty, Lauren is all for her pets' chaotic bond.

"Every time I see them together, my heart feels so full," she said.

"Having a sister myself, I know what a special bond it is to grow up with somebody and I just can’t wait to see how their bond grows."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lauren.lagasse

