Woman and her dog go viral with adorable simultaneous pregnancies

After a woman learned her dog was pregnant at the same time she was expecting her second baby, she documented the adorable experience in a viral TikTok series.

By Clemens Grosz

Helsinki, Finland - When Elina Purhonen (31) became pregnant with her second child, she was in for a surprise when it turned out that her beloved dog Kikka was pregnant, too! They even had ultrasound appointments on the same day.

TikToker Elina Purhonen (31) got to experience her second pregnancy alongside her beloved dog Kikka. Elina documented the pair's journey on her TikTok account, @pieceofellu. "Our 3-year-old dog Kikka was pregnant at the same time as me," Elina told Newsweek. "Kikka has been by my side the whole time of her pregnancy," Elina continued. "I think she understood that we are both in the same situation."

Elina (l.) and Kikka had ultra-sounds performed on the same day. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pieceofellu

Elina and Kikka's incredible story goes viral on TikTok

Kikka's eight babies have arrived ahead of her owner's baby girl. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pieceofellu Elina's video of her and Kikka's same-day ultrasound appointments went viral with 1.4 million views and over 300,000 likes on TikTok. "It was truly an amazing time to share the pregnancy together," Elina gushed. Elina also reports to Newsweek that Kikka has safely delivered eight beautiful puppies one week before her interview. Dog Guide How long do dogs live? All about dogs' life expectancy Kikka's litter is comprised of three girls and five boys.