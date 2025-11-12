Woman drives past a pile of leaves: she doesn't expect the double doggy surprise lurking inside!

When a woman drove her car past a pile of leaves that had been raked up on a property, she suddenly felt like she was being watched – and not without good reason! The harmless-looking mountain of leaves actually had eyes.

The (leaf) hills have eyes.

"Not what I expected to see while driving," the TikToker wrote in a video.

In the clip, she filmed the pile of leaves out of the side window as she drove past at a slow pace.

Zooming in, it quickly becomes clear that two dogs had made themselves comfortable in the leaves, with only their faces visible.

The two are no strangers to the driver, however.

Golden Retrievers Stella and Mabel amuse millions of viewers on social media – especially with their adorbs love of leaf piles.

For years, their owners have been documenting the four-legged friends' beloved autumn season and their daring jumps into the high piles of leaves.