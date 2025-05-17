Woman films dog in slow motion: what she discovers in its mouth is disturbing

One TikToker noticed something in slow-motion footage of her dog that led to a shocking medical discovery!

The dog owner actually just wanted to document her Golden Retrievers enjoying a good load of treats using the "slow motion" option on her cell phone camera.

At first glance, it seems as if the owner had simply created a funny video showing the dogs greedily snapping around in the air while the dog food rains down from above.

However, the clip revealed something completely different!

Thanks to the slow motion, you can see that a finger-thick stick is stuck in the upper jaw of one of the Goldens.

The piece of wood had wedged itself perfectly between the opposing rows of teeth and had not been visible to the dog's owner in everyday life.

Thanks to the recording, the TikToker now knew that she had to rush her dog to the vet immediately. She then uploaded the "slow motion" video to her profile – likely to warn other pet owners to watch out for such an issue.