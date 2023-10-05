Woman finds her pet stuck in a hilarious place

Knoxville, Tennessee - When Brookelyn Housley heard her golden retriever Lola whimpering at five o'clock in the morning and couldn't find the dog , she panicked. Luckily, she found Lola – but the poor pooch was stuck in the bed frame!

Lola the dog's peculiar predicament has the internet in stitches. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@brookehousleyyy

Lola, who's allowed to sleep on her owner's bed, got stuck in an awkward position. Brookelyn thinks the dog rolled over in her sleep and fell into the crack between the mattress and the bed frame. Once she was down there, the pup was pinned.

"I freaked out a little at first because I couldn't find her," Brookelyn Housley told Newsweek. "But once I saw she was okay I started laughing because this is definitely something she would do."

"I just slid my hands under her and lifted her out," she said.

Brookelyn caught her doggo's predicament on camera and shared it with TikTok – to the delight of millions.