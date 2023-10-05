Woman finds her pet stuck in a hilarious place

Brookelyn Housley panicked when she woke to her dog's whimpers but couldn't locate her golden retriever – until she saw the pooch stuck in the silliest place.

By Christian Norm

Knoxville, Tennessee - When Brookelyn Housley heard her golden retriever Lola whimpering at five o'clock in the morning and couldn't find the dog, she panicked. Luckily, she found Lola – but the poor pooch was stuck in the bed frame!

Lola the dog's peculiar predicament has the internet in stitches.
Lola the dog's peculiar predicament has the internet in stitches.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@brookehousleyyy

Lola, who's allowed to sleep on her owner's bed, got stuck in an awkward position. Brookelyn thinks the dog rolled over in her sleep and fell into the crack between the mattress and the bed frame. Once she was down there, the pup was pinned.

"I freaked out a little at first because I couldn't find her," Brookelyn Housley told Newsweek. "But once I saw she was okay I started laughing because this is definitely something she would do."

"I just slid my hands under her and lifted her out," she said.

Blind cow finally finds a friend after 19 lonely years of living on a factory farm
Animals Blind cow finally finds a friend after 19 lonely years of living on a factory farm

Brookelyn caught her doggo's predicament on camera and shared it with TikTok – to the delight of millions.

TikTokers can't get Lola the dog's peculiar predicament

This golden rolled into the crack of the bed and couldn't get out.
This golden rolled into the crack of the bed and couldn't get out.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@brookehousleyyy

The adorable TikTok clip of the stuck dog boasts almost one and a half million views and over 276,000 likes.

Tons of TikTokers couldn't help but gush over the cuteness in the comments. One user dubbed the video a "cuteness overload."

Lola's human was surprised by how much people liked the silly clip. "I didn't expect much when I posted it on TikTok, but it blew up pretty fast. It has been really cool to watch, and I'm glad I could share such a funny moment that I experienced," Brookelyn said.

Though the incident led to a viral video, Brookelyn doesn't want Lola to fall back into the crack. She says she's done what she can to prevent her golden from rolling in again!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@brookehousleyyy

More on Dogs: