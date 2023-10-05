Woman finds her pet stuck in a hilarious place
Knoxville, Tennessee - When Brookelyn Housley heard her golden retriever Lola whimpering at five o'clock in the morning and couldn't find the dog, she panicked. Luckily, she found Lola – but the poor pooch was stuck in the bed frame!
Lola, who's allowed to sleep on her owner's bed, got stuck in an awkward position. Brookelyn thinks the dog rolled over in her sleep and fell into the crack between the mattress and the bed frame. Once she was down there, the pup was pinned.
"I freaked out a little at first because I couldn't find her," Brookelyn Housley told Newsweek. "But once I saw she was okay I started laughing because this is definitely something she would do."
"I just slid my hands under her and lifted her out," she said.
Brookelyn caught her doggo's predicament on camera and shared it with TikTok – to the delight of millions.
TikTokers can't get Lola the dog's peculiar predicament
The adorable TikTok clip of the stuck dog boasts almost one and a half million views and over 276,000 likes.
Tons of TikTokers couldn't help but gush over the cuteness in the comments. One user dubbed the video a "cuteness overload."
Lola's human was surprised by how much people liked the silly clip. "I didn't expect much when I posted it on TikTok, but it blew up pretty fast. It has been really cool to watch, and I'm glad I could share such a funny moment that I experienced," Brookelyn said.
Though the incident led to a viral video, Brookelyn doesn't want Lola to fall back into the crack. She says she's done what she can to prevent her golden from rolling in again!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@brookehousleyyy