Woman thinks dog just wants to cuddle – what happens next completely blows her mind

St. Petersburg, Florida - A sweet moment between a dog and his owner took an unexpected turn when the four-legged friend suddenly revealed the real reason why he wasn't feeling well... oops!

Abbey True from Florida initially thought her dog wanted to be cuddled, but it soon became clear that he had something else in mind. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@abbey_true

Fashion blogger Abbey True was shooting a new outfit video when her dog Graham suddenly came running into her dressing room.

"He looked anxious so i tried to comfort him with some huggies," the dog mom recalls in the onscreen text of her viral Instagram post.

In the accompanying video, you can see the Goldendoodle falling into his owner's arms, seemingly in a state of desperate sadness.

Abbey clearly enjoys being close to her four-legged friend and gives him lots of love with gentle back scratches – until she suddenly hears a suspicious noise.

While still maintaining eye contact, the dog lets out a violent fart right in front of his owner, which lasts for a whole eight seconds. Meanwhile, the look on Abby's face speaks volumes.

The initially worried expression turns to disbelief, shock, and then finally amusement. With both hands in front of her mouth, the Abbey can barely contain herself after realizing what's happening.

"I hope he feels better now," she writes.

"Motherhood brings so many blessings," concludes the ironic caption.