Woman's vacuum robot stops working – when she sees what her dog is doing with it, she laughs out loud

Recently, a pet owner wondered why her robot vacuum was no longer working properly. The reason? Her dog Bearson had some (misguided) charging needs of his own. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bearsonberry

Although it still cleaned the apartment, it didn't return to its station after cleaning.

When the young woman found out why, however, she couldn't help but giggle.

In a now-viral TikTok video, she explained to her followers what had happened and also showed the culprit – Bearson the Golden Retriever.

But what did the four-legged friend do to make the family's robot vacuum suddenly stop doing what it was supposed to?

As his owner showed in the short clip, the pup has recently made a habit of leaving his beloved toys in the most unusual places.

His current favorite place is the robot vacuum's charging station.

"This is maybe the tenth time I've found this [toy] puppy here," explained Bearson's owner, holding a tattered cuddly toy up to the camera.

"You're guilty, mister," she reprimanded her darling, who looked down to the ground in shame, "I can see it in your face."