Woman's vacuum robot stops working – when she sees what her dog is doing with it, she laughs out loud
Recently, a pet owner wondered why her robot vacuum was no longer working properly. The reason? Her dog Bearson had some (misguided) charging needs of his own.
Although it still cleaned the apartment, it didn't return to its station after cleaning.
When the young woman found out why, however, she couldn't help but giggle.
In a now-viral TikTok video, she explained to her followers what had happened and also showed the culprit – Bearson the Golden Retriever.
But what did the four-legged friend do to make the family's robot vacuum suddenly stop doing what it was supposed to?
As his owner showed in the short clip, the pup has recently made a habit of leaving his beloved toys in the most unusual places.
His current favorite place is the robot vacuum's charging station.
"This is maybe the tenth time I've found this [toy] puppy here," explained Bearson's owner, holding a tattered cuddly toy up to the camera.
"You're guilty, mister," she reprimanded her darling, who looked down to the ground in shame, "I can see it in your face."
"So cute!!!! His teddy needed charging mama!!" wrote a TikTok user in the comments section.
