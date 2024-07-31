Endangered sperm whale killed by ship collision in Strait of Gibraltar

Strait of Gibraltar - A massive male sperm whale was killed when it collided with a vessel in the Strait of Gibraltar on Friday. It is the fifth collision-based whale death recorded in the region over the last decade.

Sperm whales are classified as endangered in the Mediterranean. © Collage: IMAGO/Pond5 Images

The endangered whale was nicknamed "Julio" by scientists who have been monitoring the Strait of Gibraltar over the last decade.

His death is seen as another example of why stricter rules should be implemented.

"It was horrible – there was a lot of blood in the water," whale researcher Dr Renaud de Stephanis was cited by the BBC as saying after researchers reached the site of the collision.

Dr de Stephanis has been calling for ferries and other vessels, including large container ships, to have marine mammal observers on board to reduce the risk of collisions.

"We don’t have records of every incident... There are probably more," said de Stephanis, who leads an organization dedicated to protecting biodiversity.

"If ferries had people looking out for whales and dolphins – and sharing what they see – it could help boats to avoid hotspots of the animals."