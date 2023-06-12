Escaped hogs wreak havoc on Minnesota highway!

Little Canada, Minnesota - A semi-truck full of livestock flipped over on a Minnesota highway, and the 50 pigs inside decided to run for it. The animals blocked morning traffic for hours while evading capture.

Escaped hogs blocked traffic on a Minnesota highway after the truck they were in flipped over on the road. © Screenshot/Facebook/Little Canada Fire Department

On Friday morning, a semi-truck with 50 animals on board was traveling down a highway in Minnesota when it suddenly flipped onto its side and skidded to a halt.



The rig turned over on Interstate 694 near Little Canada, Minnesota, which is about 10 miles outside the city of St. Paul.

City cameras caught footage of some two dozen pigs fanning out from the crash and running down the highway, the New York Post reported.

The hogs blocked all four lanes of traffic both ways during the morning rush hour. The animals, which were probably headed to a slaughter house, caused a mile-long traffic jam that took officials several hours to clear.