Escaped hogs wreak havoc on Minnesota highway!
Little Canada, Minnesota - A semi-truck full of livestock flipped over on a Minnesota highway, and the 50 pigs inside decided to run for it. The animals blocked morning traffic for hours while evading capture.
On Friday morning, a semi-truck with 50 animals on board was traveling down a highway in Minnesota when it suddenly flipped onto its side and skidded to a halt.
The rig turned over on Interstate 694 near Little Canada, Minnesota, which is about 10 miles outside the city of St. Paul.
City cameras caught footage of some two dozen pigs fanning out from the crash and running down the highway, the New York Post reported.
The hogs blocked all four lanes of traffic both ways during the morning rush hour. The animals, which were probably headed to a slaughter house, caused a mile-long traffic jam that took officials several hours to clear.
These porkers disrupted traffic for hours
It took law enforcement officers from four different departments over four hours to get the hogs back under control.
The Little Canada Fire Department took to Facebook to share pics of the wild accident. In the post, they wrote, "This is a perfect example of how you can never say that 'You’ve seen it all'."
Ten pigs were killed in the crash. Luckily, the driver was uninjured. The authorities are still looking into what caused the semi-truck to turn over on the curve and have not said where the pigs were headed.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Little Canada Fire Department, Twitter/MSPPIO