Escaped pig named Albert caught by police and lured home with trick

Green Bay, Wisconsin - After a pig named Albert apparently wanted a change of scenery and broke out of his home on Monday, police intervened to trick the escaped animal into returning home.

The pig named Albert's weakness was shamelessly exploited by his owner and police as they tricked him into coming back home. © Collage: Facebook/Green Bay Police Department

The Green Bay Police Department shared the story of Albert's "big city adventure" via Facebook.

"Officers who spotted Albert were able to immediately see that he looked a little lost," the post said. "When Albert was questioned as to where he lived, his snout wasn't pointing him in the right direction."

This meant the officers had to run from door to door to determine who could be the owner of the bristling animal weighing around 300 lbs.

Thankfully, the pig's owner was found right away, but there was still a small problem: Albert didn't seem to want to come back home!

So, Albert's mom and law enforcement teamed up to trick him. With a trail of fruit snacks, the voracious boar was lured back home, near the place where he was found.