Fisherman makes "unbelievable" catch of massive great white shark!
North Carolina - Fisherman Luke Beard saw his dream come true as he hooked a massive shark while fishing in North Carolina!
The fight to reel the creature in lasted around 35 minutes, after which Luke literally had it on the hook: a great white shark around 13 feet long and weighing over 1,400 pounds!
"Thank you to all of my friends involved with this catch," the angler wrote on his Facebook page, Sean Luke and The Sea.
He made his big catch on the beach of Hatteras Island, a small island off the coast of North Carolina.
Together with his buddy Jason Rosenfeld, Luke had specially built a fishing rod to help him land a colossus of the sea like a great white shark. Cast number one led directly to success!
"I hooked the fish, and it just felt different," Luke said in an interview with Fox 19.
Luke Beard reveals injury from reeling in great white shark
In the end, seven men battled with the predator in the shallow water, taming it – until they released the shark back into the wild.
Catching such a "mysterious and beautiful animal" was breathtaking, Luke said.
However, it was also a little painful, as he garnered a massive rash from the fight to reel in the shark.
But as he said on Facebook, the injury was "totally worth it."
The post led some to wonder whether it is legal to catch such a shark, but according to NOAA, anglers are allowed to do so as long they let the creature off the hook again without injury.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Sean Luke and The Sea