Fisherman makes "unbelievable" catch of massive great white shark!

North Carolina - Fisherman Luke Beard saw his dream come true as he hooked a massive shark while fishing in North Carolina!

This great white shark was the catch of a lifetime for angler Luke Beard. © Screenshot/Facebook/Sean Luke and The Sea

The fight to reel the creature in lasted around 35 minutes, after which Luke literally had it on the hook: a great white shark around 13 feet long and weighing over 1,400 pounds!

"Thank you to all of my friends involved with this catch," the angler wrote on his Facebook page, Sean Luke and The Sea.

He made his big catch on the beach of Hatteras Island, a small island off the coast of North Carolina.

Together with his buddy Jason Rosenfeld, Luke had specially built a fishing rod to help him land a colossus of the sea like a great white shark. Cast number one led directly to success!

"I hooked the fish, and it just felt different," Luke said in an interview with Fox 19.