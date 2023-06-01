Florida MMA fighter wrestles alligator and plans a very special BBQ!
Jacksonville, Florida- An MMA fighter and professional reptile wrangler bested a 10-foot-long alligator at a Jacksonville elementary school, to the delight of an awed crowd!
A video showing 33-year-old Mike Dragich wrestling a giant gator in a parking lot took the internet by storm.
Dragich is a licensed alligator trapper, whom law enforcement officers calls to help them deal with alligators like this one.
The video shows him trying to approach the huge reptile from different angles, even daring to tap on the animal on its massive tail. A crowd of around 200 people cheered and egged Mike on during his epic wrestling battle, as Fox News reported.
Dragich eventually tries to grab the gator by its scaly tail, but it resists with all its strength and pulls away before turning to snap at the wrangler. At one point, he appears to almost lose control of his capture noose as the gator throws itself around with terrifying power.
The clip ends with Mike and employees from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office using their bodies to hold the dangerous reptile down.
Alligator put down due to danger to humans
The experienced trapper and former Marine told News4JAX that though it may look like he was playing with the alligator, when in reality, he was trying to tire it out.
Because the alligator was large, aggressive, and used to people, it had to be put down, as per the local news.
Dragich harvested the alligator and says he wants to use the meat from the large critter to throw a barbecue for those that watched the spectacle.
Though Dragich emphasized that trying to wrangle an alligator isn't something you should do at home, the MMA fighter also admitted he "felt like Batman."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@bluecollar_brawler