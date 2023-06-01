Florida MMA fighter wrestles alligator and plans a very special BBQ!

Jacksonville, Florida- An MMA fighter and professional reptile wrangler bested a 10-foot-long alligator at a Jacksonville elementary school, to the delight of an awed crowd!

Surrounded by about 200 people, alligator and MMA fighter faced each other! © Florida MMA fighter wrestles an alligator into submission

A video showing 33-year-old Mike Dragich wrestling a giant gator in a parking lot took the internet by storm.

Dragich is a licensed alligator trapper, whom law enforcement officers calls to help them deal with alligators like this one.

The video shows him trying to approach the huge reptile from different angles, even daring to tap on the animal on its massive tail. A crowd of around 200 people cheered and egged Mike on during his epic wrestling battle, as Fox News reported.

Dragich eventually tries to grab the gator by its scaly tail, but it resists with all its strength and pulls away before turning to snap at the wrangler. At one point, he appears to almost lose control of his capture noose as the gator throws itself around with terrifying power.

The clip ends with Mike and employees from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office using their bodies to hold the dangerous reptile down.