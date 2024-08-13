Groundhog gets stuck in an arcade claw machine in absurd wildlife rescue!

Duncansville, Pennsylvania - Who hasn't tried their hand at a claw machine game? After all, with skill, there are a lot of prizes to be won! Players could end up with stuffed animals , footballs, rubber ducks, or even a live groundhog . Wait, what was that last one?

The employees were surprised by an unusually lively "prize" in one of their vending machines. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Pennsylvania Game Commission-Southcentral Region

An adventurous groundhog caused a very special kind of technical difficulty in an arcade game recently!

Employees at Meadows Family Fun Mini Golf were astonished when a living animal's nose suddenly popped out from between the colorful stuffed animals in one of their arcade claw machines.

As the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported in a post on Facebook, an employee immediately called the animal experts for help after making the unusual discovery.

Photos show the grey-brown groundhog looking out from the cozy pile of toys and gazing at himself in the vending machine's mirror.

It seemed as if the little guy wanted to get out, but he just couldn't find the way to freedom.

Again and again, the scared critter hid behind the colorful stuffed animals and stuck its head up periodically "to assess the situation."

