Horror in the circus ring as white tiger tears off a man's arm

Tanta, Egypt - A disturbing incident occurred recently in an Egyptian circus when a white tiger suddenly attacked a man during a performance and seriously injured him, causing him to lose his left arm.

A disturbing incident occurred recently in an Egyptian circus when a white tiger suddenly attacked a man during a performance and seriously injured him, causing him to lose his left arm. © Collage: Screenshots/Telegram

Tamer Anosa Kouta had just performed her tiger act at the Tanta Circus. The tent was full and many children were in attendance.

Then something horrific happened when a white tiger suddenly attacked a man.

Videos show the disturbing incident in detail: the big cat can be seen biting into the victim's arm, trying for seconds to grab the man on the other side of the protective fence with its paws.

Meanwhile, several people rush to the young man's aid, trying to push the big cat back with sticks.

The tamer tries to restrain the animal as panicked spectators jump up in alarm.

According to the broadcaster Al Hurra the terrible incident took place in the northern Egyptian city of Tanta on the second day of the Islamic festival of Eid on Monday.

The 23-year-old victim was seriously injured and had to undergo emergency surgery for four hours. However, doctors were unable to save his arm, which had to be amputated.