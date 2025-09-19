Horse siblings have the cutest reaction to seeing each other again after years of separation

The mare Whisper and stallion Hamilton had been separated for five years, but the reaction of the two horse siblings when they finally met again after such a long time was an emotional moment, and not just for their owner.

Hamilton the horse recognized his sister Whisper immediately. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kandeebar23

Although the scene took place a few years ago, owner Halle Elizabeth (@kandeebar23) has only now posted the touching footage to her TikTok account.

In the video, she can be seen leading Hamilton by the halter past several stalls.

He suddenly slows down at the one where his sister Whisper is standing.

The two horses nuzzle their heads together lovingly, as if they were embracing.

"The moment we reunited brother and sister after spending 5 years apart," Halle writes.

But how did the years-long separation actually come about? As the owner told Newsweek, a breeder wanted to downsize her herd and sold Whisper to her while keeping Hamilton.

Five years later, she put the male horse up for sale – and Halle jumped at the chance to buy him, aiming to reunite the siblings.

"We were the only ones she wanted to take him," says the horse lover. "We wanted him instantly. We jumped on the offer to own him because the thought of having her brother, we thought, was so special."