Japanese authorities call for military to help deal with bears amid record number of deadly attacks

Akita, Japan - A Japanese governor on Tuesday called for help from the military to deal with a spate of "truly dire" deadly bear attacks, which have risen to record levels this year in Japan.

Japan is dealing with a record number of deadly bear attacks, with at least 10 people killed just this year. © Richard A. Brooks / AFP

Bears have killed 10 people this year, a government official confirmed to AFP, surpassing the previous high of six in the fiscal year that ended in March 2024.

The animals have been increasingly encroaching on towns due to factors including a declining human population and climate change.

Kenta Suzuki, the governor of northern Akita prefecture, told Japan's defense minister that "the lives of our citizens cannot be protected without the help of the Self-Defense Forces".

"Attacks targeting the neck and face are extremely common, resulting in a truly dire situation," he said.

Suzuki said bears now appear not only in mountains but also in urban areas.

It was "abnormal" for the daily lives of all residents to be so disrupted, he added.

Newly appointed defense minister Shinjiro Koizumi said in response that the government would "make the utmost use of the capabilities and authority" to restore safety.

An environment ministry official who monitors the bear attacks confirmed to AFP on Tuesday that the number of people killed "has reached 10."

The latest victim was attacked along with three other people in a mountain village in Akita last week, the official said.

But the figure does not yet include more recent fatalities seemingly linked to other attacks.

A woman was found dead on Monday near rice fields in Akita, while a man and his dog were found deceased in the neighboring Iwate region, local media reported. Both showed signs of having been attacked.