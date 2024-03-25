Dogs and cat go viral for heartbreaking reaction to owner heading to work
A TikToker was about to drive to work when she saw her two dogs and cat looking at her as if she was leaving for good. She caught her pets' heart-wrenching response on camera and shared it to the delight – and distress – of the internet.
For many pets, their humans mean the world, so when they leave, the animals are devastated – even if the separation is temporary.
One pet owner captured the heartbreaking moment when her two golden retrievers and black-and-white cat realized she was about to drive off to work and leave them alone.
The sweet TikTok shared earlier this week shows the three pets huddled together and looking like their world is falling apart. These animals cannot believe their human is leaving without them!
In the caption, she wrote, "When you're about to leave, and you look up to see this.."
TikTokers are convinced that if their pets looked at them like this woman's did, they'd be calling in sick and not heading to work!
"I'd be working from home full time," one user joked in the comments.
TikTokers say they'd call in sick for these cuties!
The cute clip of the devastated-looking dogs and cat boasts over 130,000 views. Users describe animals' looks as "heartbreaking" and "brutal."
Other commenters just loved that the cat was part of the farewell committee, with one adding, "I love how your cat is right with them adorable."
Some said the trio was just waiting for the coast to clear so they could do as they pleased without supervision!
Whatever these two goldens and black-and-white cat are up to, their looks are so gut-wrenchingly cute they could get away with anything!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshots/TikTok/wildsoul___