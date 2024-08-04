Kenyan donkeys dying with staggering amounts of plastic in their stomachs

Lamu Island, Kenya - An investigation has revealed the devastating effects of plastic pollution on animals in Kenya, with dead donkeys found to have stunning amounts of trash in their stomachs.

Donkeys are consuming a staggering amount of plastic and promptly dying as a result. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

While it has long been known that plastic can be dangerous to marine animals, the impact of plastic on land-based creatures has largely been under-researched.

Now, a new study undertaken by scientists from the University of Portsmouth in conjunction with the Donkey Sanctuary has revealed a terrible truth about the extent to which human waste can be harmful to land animals.

The study was triggered by a discovery on Lamu Island in Kenya, where a local abattoir found nearly 80 pounds of plastic waste in the stomach of a slaughtered cow.

Scientists grew concerned for the island's donkey population following the discovery. It was theorized that with very little grass on the island, grazing animals were turning to the piles of plastic waste that dotted the roadside.

"The problem of plastic pollution is escalating, and we need to understand its impact on the animals that are integral to communities in the Global South," said Dr. Leanne Proops, the study's project lead.

Donkeys are crucial for the lives of many of the island's inhabitants. Due to the fact that many cannot afford feed for their animals, they let them loose to graze in nearby fields and forests.

Tragically, those donkeys then go on to eat a lot of plastic, often leading to horrific deaths due to malnutrition and other detrimental health impacts.

"The picture is complex – livestock owners often cannot afford to feed their animals and through necessity let their animals loose to graze," said Dr Emily Haddy, who will lead community focus groups on the issue.