Llama drama on the tracks as escaped circus animals halt trains

Vienna, Austria - Llamas escaped from a circus Friday morning caused a brief standstill on one of the most important train routes in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

The runaway animals enjoyed their little field trip by milling around between the tracks near Vienna's Meidling train station, according to the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB).



The section of the track was closed for about 20 minutes while circus employees, ÖBB workers, and the police captured them.

"Sorry for the short delay today in Vienna," the operator posted on Facebook, "train traffic had to be halted for a few minutes. The reason: llamas escaped from a neighboring circus and promptly went for a stroll on our tracks. They have since been safely returned to their homes and our trains will successfully bring you to your destination."

Thankfully, none of the adventurous llamas were hurt.



"In Vienna, it is a rarity that train traffic has to be stopped because animals are on the tracks," an ÖBB spokesperson insisted.

She added that cows can sometimes stray onto railway tracks in the countryside.