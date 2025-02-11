Magical animal sight caught on film in viral new TikTok clip

A woman filmed an extremely rare and impressive animal on the road, and the magical video has now inspired millions of TikTok users.

A woman filmed an extremely rare and impressive animal on the road, and the magical video has now inspired millions of TikTok users. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@carolynnrs

Carolynn's video shows an albino deer with bright white-colored fur standing on the side of the road.

The deer's fur stands in contrast to the dark browns and greens of the wooded area behind it while blending in perfectly with the snow at its feet.

The user drove past the majestic animal in her vehicle, and it can be seen in the footage looking curiously over at the car.

"Shared a magical moment with this pretty girl on my way home from work," the TikToker wrote in the short viral video's caption.