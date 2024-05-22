Man attempts "body slam" on killer whale in shocking footage

Auckland, New Zealand - Shocking footage from New Zealand shows a man trying to "body slam" a killer whale! The man got fined for his "stupid" behavior towards the protected marine animals .

With a "body slam," the man tries to pounce on an orca calf. The mother (right picture) is only a few meters away. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@docgovtnz

Officials from the New Zealand Department of Conservation were stunned by footage of a man deliberately trying to touch the two orcas. A member of the public tipped off the officials.

The video, posted to Instagram in February, shows a 50-year-old man hurling himself off a yacht onto an orca calf. He then swims towards the animal and its mother and tries to touch them. In the clip, the man's friends cheer him on.

Luckily, no one got hurt in the foolish incident, and officials were able to identify the man who tried to dive on top of an apex predator.