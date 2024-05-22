Man attempts "body slam" on killer whale in shocking footage
Auckland, New Zealand - Shocking footage from New Zealand shows a man trying to "body slam" a killer whale! The man got fined for his "stupid" behavior towards the protected marine animals.
Officials from the New Zealand Department of Conservation were stunned by footage of a man deliberately trying to touch the two orcas. A member of the public tipped off the officials.
The video, posted to Instagram in February, shows a 50-year-old man hurling himself off a yacht onto an orca calf. He then swims towards the animal and its mother and tries to touch them. In the clip, the man's friends cheer him on.
Luckily, no one got hurt in the foolish incident, and officials were able to identify the man who tried to dive on top of an apex predator.
Officals are stunned by man's "stupid behavior"
The 50-year-old New Zealander was fined 600 New Zealand dollars – about $365 – for his reckless behavior.
The incident could have ended tragically, according to DOC Principal Investigation Officer Hayden Loper.
"Orca are immensely powerful animals, and this really could have ended horribly – with either the startled whale being injured or the man responsible being harmed by the aggravated animal," Loper said in a press release.
"The video left us genuinely stunned," he said. Adding, "This is stupid behavior and demonstrates a shocking disregard for the welfare of the orca. It is extremely irresponsible."
Orcas are protected by the Marine Mammals Protection Act in New Zealand, and it's strictly forbidden to swim, disturb, or harass the animals.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@docgovtnz