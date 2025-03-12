Man stopped by airport security is found to have a live turtle in his pants

Newark, New Jersey - A man was caught trying to smuggle a poor turtle through airport security by hiding it down his pants. Now officials have commented, and they're just as confused as we are.

Security officers at a US airport found this turtle in a man's pants. © Screenshot/X/@TSA_Northeast

The passenger had wrapped the live reptile in a blue towel and then stuffed it into his groin area, as the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced on Tuesday.

The body scanner at Newark Liberty International Airport sounded an alarm and a member of the security staff went over to investigate, noticing the unusual bulge.

When asked if he had anything hidden in his pants, the man responded by reaching into his leggings and pulling out the turtle.

The animal, which had to spend an unnatural amount of time in the vicinity of a human genitalia, was a red-eared slider turtle around 5 inches long.

"I commend our officer who conducted the pat-down in a very professional manner in an effort to resolve the alarm," said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey.

"We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage, however I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants," he continued.

"As best as we could tell, the turtle was not harmed by the man’s actions."